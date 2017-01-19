Medical Examiner: Brian Loncar Died of a Cocaine Overdose

Brian Loncar, in an advertisement Loncar and associates

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has determined that attorney Brian Loncar died from the "toxic effects" of cocaine, officials told the Dallas Observer Thursday.

Loncar suffered from cardio vascular disease that contributed to his fatal overdose, officials said.

The American Heart Association calls cocaine "the perfect heart attack drug." "Even so-called recreational cocaine users may have higher blood pressure, stiffer arteries and thicker heart muscle walls than non-users — all of which can cause a heart attack," their website says.

Two days before he died, Brian Loncar buried his daughter, Grace. The 16-year-old student at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts killed herself. "Unfortunately, Grace suffered from the often underestimated and misunderstood disease of depression," her obituary reads. "From the time she was diagnosed at age 11, until her death, she struggled."

