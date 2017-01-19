menu

Medical Examiner: Brian Loncar Died of a Cocaine Overdose


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Medical Examiner: Brian Loncar Died of a Cocaine Overdose

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:23 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
Brian Loncar, in an advertisement
Brian Loncar, in an advertisement
Loncar and associates
A A

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has determined that attorney Brian Loncar died from the "toxic effects" of cocaine, officials told the Dallas Observer Thursday.

Related Stories

Loncar suffered from cardio vascular disease that contributed to his fatal overdose, officials said.

The American Heart Association calls cocaine "the perfect heart attack drug." "Even so-called recreational cocaine users may have higher blood pressure, stiffer arteries and thicker heart muscle walls than non-users — all of which can cause a heart attack," their website says.

Two days before he died, Brian Loncar buried his daughter, Grace. The 16-year-old student at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts killed herself. "Unfortunately, Grace suffered from the often underestimated and misunderstood disease of depression," her obituary reads. "From the time she was diagnosed at age 11, until her death, she struggled."

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >