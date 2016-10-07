menu

Mexican Officials Hand Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Suspect Brenda Delgado

6 Things We Learned From Reading Records of Drug Busts at Love Field Airport


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mexican Officials Hand Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Suspect Brenda Delgado

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 9:23 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Brenda Delgado and Kendra Hatcher
Brenda Delgado and Kendra Hatcher
Dallas County and Kendra Hatcher via Facebook
A A

The woman accused of masterminding the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher is, finally, in Dallas County Jail after the FBI turned her over to Dallas Police Thursday night.

Related Stories

Thursday, Mexican officials handed Brenda Delgado over to the FBI at Mexico City International Airport, ending a months long standoff over her return to the United States. The FBI placed Delgado, who is a Mexican citizen, on its most wanted list on April 6. Two days later, she was arrested in Torreón, Mexico, and has been held by Mexican authorities over the last six months. Due to the extradition agreement between Mexico and the United States, Delgado will not be subject to the death penalty.

After Hatcher was gunned down in her Uptown apartment complex parking garage, Delgado, 34, was quickly identified the alleged planner of the murder. Delgado's ex-boyfriend was dating Hatcher when Hatcher was killed, and Delgado was jealous, police said. Delgado, according to police department documents, gave Kristopher Love drugs and cash to shoot Hatcher.

Delgado was overcome with rage, police said, when she learned that her ex-boyfriend had taken Hatcher to meet his parents in San Francisco. He'd never done that with Delgado. She loaned a Jeep to Crystal Cortes, who would later be accused as the getaway driver, and he drove Love to Hatcher's parking garage. Cortes later told police that she didn't know Delgado wanted Hatcher dead.

Cortes was arrested in September 2015. Love was arrested last October. Both are still in Dallas County Jail and charged with capital murder.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >