Mexican Officials Hand Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Suspect Brenda Delgado

Brenda Delgado and Kendra Hatcher Dallas County and Kendra Hatcher via Facebook

The woman accused of masterminding the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher is, finally, in Dallas County Jail after the FBI turned her over to Dallas Police Thursday night.

Thursday, Mexican officials handed Brenda Delgado over to the FBI at Mexico City International Airport, ending a months long standoff over her return to the United States. The FBI placed Delgado, who is a Mexican citizen, on its most wanted list on April 6. Two days later, she was arrested in Torreón, Mexico, and has been held by Mexican authorities over the last six months. Due to the extradition agreement between Mexico and the United States, Delgado will not be subject to the death penalty.

After Hatcher was gunned down in her Uptown apartment complex parking garage, Delgado, 34, was quickly identified the alleged planner of the murder. Delgado's ex-boyfriend was dating Hatcher when Hatcher was killed, and Delgado was jealous, police said. Delgado, according to police department documents, gave Kristopher Love drugs and cash to shoot Hatcher.

Delgado was overcome with rage, police said, when she learned that her ex-boyfriend had taken Hatcher to meet his parents in San Francisco. He'd never done that with Delgado. She loaned a Jeep to Crystal Cortes, who would later be accused as the getaway driver, and he drove Love to Hatcher's parking garage. Cortes later told police that she didn't know Delgado wanted Hatcher dead.

Cortes was arrested in September 2015. Love was arrested last October. Both are still in Dallas County Jail and charged with capital murder.

