Morning News Wins Defamation Suit Over Steve Blow Column on Teen's Suicide

Steve Blow is gone from the Morning News , but his work lingers on.

Suicide is still a taboo in our society. That was what Steve Blow, retired longtime columnist of The Dallas Morning News, tried to convey in a piece he wrote in 2010 that landed him and the News in court, sued for defamation.

Last week, Blow and the News won the libel lawsuit brought by the parents of Paul Tatum, a 17-year-old who took his own life. Paul’s parents, John and Mary Ann, said the newspaper defamed them by implying they were to blame for Paul’s suicide.

Nowhere in Blow’s piece did he direct any outrage or finger-pointing at the parents. In fact, none of the Tatums was the focus of Blow’s writing, nor were they named. Blow had enough hints at what he was talking about so curious readers could look up the paid obituary the Tatums purchased to memorialize their son. The obituary avoided saying how Tatum died, and in the column, Blow called it what it was.