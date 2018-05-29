Friends Hold Vigil for Nicole Hall, One of Two Dallas Trans Women to Die in May

Shannon Walker, a friend of Nicole Hall's, talks to a reporter before the vigil for Hall, who was found dead May 12.

Nicole Hall’s was the house her friends could go to when their parents kicked them out.

“We became part of her household,” Mieko Hicks, an old friend, said Saturday evening at a vigil hosted in Hall's name. Hicks and others began their transitions with Hall, a leader in a circle of black transgender women in Dallas. "It was a sisterhood," said friend Shannon Walker, who knew Hall when they were still gay boys running around Dallas in wigs.

Hall is the third of Walker's sisters to have died or been killed in recent years.