Woman Shot, Man Dead, Kids Safe After Fiery, Multi-County Police Chase Ends In Arlington

The burned out RV, on the right. Arlington Police Department

At about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman sent a text to 911 in East Texas' Hunt County saying she'd been shot three times by her husband.

About 20 minutes later, a Caddo Mills police officer spotted the recreational vehicle the woman said she was riding in with her husband and two children traveling between 80 and 90 mph, according to Lt. Christopher Cook of the Arlington Police Department. As the police officer watched, the woman either jumped or was pushed from the vehicle. Paramedics took the woman to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, but no further information is available about her condition.

After the woman's escape from the RV, officers from the Caddo Mills Police Department and Hunt County Sheriff's Office started chasing the vehicle. They knew, police say, that the two kids remained in the vehicle. As the RV headed west, crossing county and city lines, as many as nine police agencies joined the chase.

In Rowlett, police laid spike strips in front of the vehicle. The spike strips didn't immediately stop the driver, Cook said, but the RV's tires began to shred. In Dallas County, police began to see sparks coming from the rims of the vehicle as it continued westbound on Interstate 30 to Arlington. In Arlington, the RV ground to a halt near the Cooper Street exit.

As the RV stopped, officers saw heavy smoke and a fire inside the vehicle, Cook said. Shortly after the fire began, the RV's door opened, and the two kids walked out of the burning vehicle's door. They've been taken to Arlington Medical Center and are not hurt.

MAJOR traffic alert in #Arlington. I-30 WB SHUT DOWN after chase w/ RV ends in fire in middle of HW. Updates: https://t.co/h8hzfbCpco pic.twitter.com/pB9NsT7ayv — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) May 25, 2017

Once the kids were out of the RV, Cook said, police heard a single gunshot. The fire then consumed the RV. Between the shot and the fire, the driver of the RV died, Cook said. I-30 westbound in Arlington is expected to shut down until 10 a.m., at least, as police officers gather evidence from the scene.