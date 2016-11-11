Not Again! NFL Investigating Yet Another Ezekiel Elliott Domestic Violence Accusation

EXPAND Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 18. Keith Allison

The NFL's investigation against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for multiple alleged incidences of domestic violence, and the slow drip of information that comes with it, continued Thursday.

The league, according to documents and a 911 call obtained by USA Today, is now actively looking into a February 2016 altercation between Elliott and Tiffany Thompson, the same woman who accused Elliott in a separate incident in Ohio this July.

The February incident happened in Aventura, Florida, a suburb of Miami. Elliott was in South Florida preparing for the NFL Draft, when Thompson called 911. On the call, Thompson tells police that Elliott "pushed and shoved her against a wall" and that the running back had also pushed and shoved her several times in the past.

The officer who responded to the call didn't arrest Elliott, because Thompson was not visibly injured and the fact that it was "her word against his and no independent witnesses,” according to the police report.

The Columbus, Ohio, City Attorney's Office also declined to charge Elliott for what Thompson called a series of attacks because of conflicting witness statements and a lack of evidence. In text messages turned over to the attorney's office, Thompson told witnesses in the case to lie to the city attorney. Ayrin Nelson, one of the witnesses, told the city attorney that Thompson told Elliott that she was going to "ruin his life."

In an email from the NFL to the Aventura Police Department dated Sept. 28, Ed Du Bois, a security representative for the league, says that he is aggressively looking into the incident in Florida and asks the department for any materials they have related to the case.

The NFL email about Ezekiel Elliott. NFL via USA Today

The NFL's investigation into Elliott, despite the fact that no criminal charges were filed in any of the alleged incidents between Thompson and Elliott, is ongoing. He remains subject to suspension by the league.

