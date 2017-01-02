Our New City Manager Tours Dallas, the Mayor Calls the Pension Police and Trump Interviews Texas' Ag Commissioner: The Week's News in Review

EXPAND News in the mirror is closer than it appears. Joe Pappalardo

Dallas Arrivals and Departures 2016/2017

It can be painful to look two ways at once, unless you're a gecko. But we must say goodbye to 2016 and embrace 2017, making this a good time to take stock of those who've left, those who are leaving and those who'll soon arrive in Dallas.

Mayor Mike Rawlings Calls For Criminal Probe of Troubled Pension Fund

The multi-billion dollar crisis that threatens the city's fiscal health takes another turn as Dallas's mayor reaches out to the FBI and Texas Rangers. "Anyone brazen enough to commit crimes that harmed those who sacrifice so much to keep our city safe must be brought to justice," he says.

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller to Make Job-Seeking Pilgrimage to Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Miller will interview with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump strategist Steve Bannon in hopes of becoming the secretary of agriculture. Here's a snapshot of the controversial state official who's now chasing Beltway dreams.

Veteran Walking Cross Country to Raise Suicide Awareness Reaches Dallas

Ernesto Rodriguez grabbed a huge American flag, left his radio career and started walking. He arrived in Dallas a week before Christmas, plans to leave the day after New Year's and hopes to reach his destination on the West Coast by late March or early April.

Weekly Schutze

This is about hundreds of millions of federal dollars that the city takes from the feds. The city doesn’t have to take that money. To get it, they have to apply. They have to compete for it, in fact. So if it doesn’t want to get into trouble with federal housing law, all the city has to do is not apply for, not compete for and not take federal housing money. Just don’t take the money. But if you do take the money, if you sign a contract promising to obey federal law, if you swear every year that you’re still obeying the law, and if you openly and flagrantly violate the law, then you are an idiot. The jury is out on this one. All we know is that a complaint has been filed. Nobody’s guilty, nobody’s an idiot yet. But it looks bad.

— Jim Schutze, from "Dallas Accused of Violating Federal Housing Rules Again, as Investigations Keep Coming"

Horse's Mouth

The New City Manager Takes a Tour

T.C. Broadnax, recently hired to be Dallas' new city manager, tours the with with DPD Deputy Chief Vernon Hale, city council member Tiffinni Young and State Senator Royce West.

DPD Warns of Lottery Scam

"On December 2, 2016, an 85 year old women received a letter in the mail that led her to believe she had

The scam letter that bilked one elderly woman out of six grand. DPD

won the lottery. The victim was instructed to make contact with the sender by phone for further instructions. The suspect instructed the victim that she must pay $6000.00 in cash for taxes. The victim complied with the instructions, sent the suspect the cash through FedEx and she received her winning check. When the victim attempted to cash the check, she was informed that the check was fraudulent. This incident is documented on case number 309479-2016. If you or any one you know has received, and or has been victimized by such scam, please contact Detective Cervantes with our Financial Crimes Unit at 214-671-3544."

Cold Weather Ain't Over But Snow Unlikely

Very low potential for winter precipitation late next week. 2 of the 3 ingredients are uncertain. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/QdruoXqWE1 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2016



Parting Shot

