These Are Our Nominees From 2017's Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

One of the photos nominate for an award by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia. Danny Fulgencio

On Friday, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia announced its finalists for its 2017 awards. The Dallas Observer is nominated in five different categories, chosen from 817 entries from 67 publications across the United States and Canada. The Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland judged the entries.

In the Feature Story (45,000 circulation and more), Body Hackers and Bioengineers Are Trying to Make DFW a Hub of Implantable Electronics by Joe Pappalardo is nominated.

Three of Jim Schutze's columns are nominated in the column over 45,000 circulation category. Stop, Thief! Citizens Give Chase, and a Loyal Dog Comes Home in the End.; Put Videos of the Dog Exterminations Online, With Mug Shots of Owners; Dallas Has Now Lost 82 Cases Against Robert Groden. Someone Call Guinness.

One of our nominated covers Dallas Observer

He also is nominated in the political column category for Listen America, Trump Is Just Embarrassing. Cruz Is Scary; Did the Clash of Old Dallas With New Dallas Help Produce that Nazi Guy?; and This Is Simple. White Nationalists Are Traitors. They Hate America.

Art director Sarah Schumacher is nominated in the cover designs for a 45,000 circulation category for her work on the crime story "North Dallas Noir"; the presidential election cover story "The Losers"; and "Biker Kingdom" about the Twin Peaks shootout in Waco.

Photographer Danny Fulgencio is nominated in the photography 45,000 circulation category for 'The Gut' and the Glory: A Story in Photos.

Here is a full list of 2017 nominees.





