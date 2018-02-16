 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere spoke at Plano's state of the city event Feb. 15.EXPAND
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere spoke at Plano's state of the city event Feb. 15.
Brian Machino

Plano Will Address Council Member's Anti-Muslim Facebook Post at Sunday Council Meeting

Stephen Young | February 16, 2018 | 1:50pm
AA

The Plano City Council will debate council member Tom Harrison's fate at noon Sunday after repeated calls from Plano's mayor that Harrison resign.

On Tuesday night, Harrison reposted an anti-Muslim video on his Facebook page. The video, created by an organization called Joined Hands Across America for Trump, shows purportedly Muslim children engaged in prayer and asks President Donald Trump to keep Islam out of America's public schools.

Related Stories

A screengrab of the now deleted video.
A screengrab of the now deleted video.
Tom Harrison via Facebook

At Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere annual state of the city address Thursday night, he called for Harrison's resignation for the second time.

A protester outside the event calls for Harrison's removal.EXPAND
A protester outside the event calls for Harrison's removal.
Brian Maschino

"We have policies that are clear about nondiscrimination so that everyone in our city really feels at home," LaRosiliere said, echoing his statements from a Wednesday afternoon news conference. "When that post came out, it was inappropriate, and it was not in line with who we are."

Harrison did not attend Thursday night's event, but his videotaped visage received a round of boos from the crowd when it appeared during a recorded message from the City Council that played before LaRosiliere's speech.

Harrison's opponents protested outside the theater where the mayor gave his state of the city address.EXPAND
Harrison's opponents protested outside the theater where the mayor gave his state of the city address.
Brian Maschino

Demonstrators outside the speech, many carrying signs reading, "Hate has no home here," protested Harrison, joining with LaRosiliere in calling for the at-large council member's resignation.

Harrison has not spoken with the media or appeared in public since his post went viral. In a statement posted to Facebook shortly after he deleted the video Wednesday, Harrison said that he isn't anti-Muslim.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the Plano Muslim Community for the unintentional hurt I caused by reposting something on my personal Facebook page that wrongfully implied I am anti-Muslim," Harrison wrote. "My intent on inputting this on my personal Facebook page was to emphasize that Christianity is not the only religion being targeted for exclusion in our public school. It was not meant as a personal attack against the Islamic faith."

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >