Police Make Arrest in Ritz-Carlton Wedding Theft Case

This week, Dallas police released video of the men who raided the rooms of a wedding party and made off with $100,000 worth of goods. Today, the department announced an arrest, prompted by an anonymous tip.

In early March, on the night before her wedding, Jeanette Engler returned to her room at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas to find the room raided by burglars. They targeted the jewelry, including her engagement and wedding rings, as well makeup, credit cards, Gucci wallets and anything else that looked like it was worth stealing.

The police released security camera footage of the crime, showing two men they called suspects in the case. "On March 10, 2017, between the hours of 3:10 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., two white male suspects entered two rooms without consent at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel," police said. "There was no forced entry into the rooms and a large amount of jewelry, cash and credit cards were taken."

On Thursday, the police sent a bulletin saying 40-year-old Omar Rimlawi had been arrested that morning on the 8000 block of Forest Lane. "Officers executed an arrest warrant on March 30, 2017, at about 8:00 a.m.," police said. "The suspect was arrested for burglary of a habitation and is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Officers were able to recover some of the victim’s property that was taken in the offense."

