Police Release Video of Thieves Raiding a Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton

EXPAND One of the suspects hauls what is believed to be stolen property from the hotel. Surveillance footage via Dallas Police Department

Earlier this month a bride returned to her room at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas to find the room raided by burglars. They targeted the jewelry, including her engagement and wedding rings, as well makeup, credit cards, Gucci wallets and anything else that looked like it was worth stealing.

"It will never be the day that I wanted it to be because I didn't get any sleep. I spent all night screaming and crying," the bride, Jeanette Engler, told KDFW-TV.

The Dallas Police Department have released security camera footage of the crime, showing two men they call suspects in the case. "On March 10, 2017, between the hours of 3:10 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., two white male suspects entered two rooms without consent at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel," police say. "Both rooms were part of a large wedding party and the two suspects can be seen on video leaving with property. There was no forced entry into the rooms and a large amount of jewelry, cash and credit cards were taken."

Engler told the TV station that the stolen goods are worth $100,000.

The hotel markets itself as a premier location for large events like weddings. "Our venues include both indoor and outdoor spaces, along with the city's largest luxury ballroom," the hotel's website says, "And can host every part of your celebration including the bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception and farewell brunch."

If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.