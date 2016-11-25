Police Seeking Man Who Keeps Exposing Himself to Children Near Dallas Schools

Dallas police are on alert for a man exposing himself to students. Officers are providing extra patrols surrounding before and after school hours. Dallas County Schools

Police are warning the public about a man who has been lurking near Dallas schools and exposing himself to students. There has been at least four offenses reported in the past year anmd in one recent case, the man rubbed a victim's breasts and genitals before fleeing.

"The Child Exploitation Unit has received multiple reports of a Latin male exposing himself to younger aged children in the area surrounding the apartments around Medrano Middle School located at 9815 Brockbank and Burnet Elementary School located at 3200 Kincaid Drive," the police reported in a bulletin. "The suspect is described as dark skinned, short, standing at approximately 5’8, weighs 150 pounds and is

believed to be in his late 20’s."

Here's a summary of the offenses cited by Dallas police:

November 17, 2015, approximately 8:30 a.m.: The victim was approached during a walk to school by the suspect at 3100 Valley Meadow. The man asked for directions and then exposed himself. The suspect then fled in a silver Chevy Malibu.

March 4, 2016, approximately 4:00 p.m.: The victim was walking after school ended and spotted the suspect, driving a gold pickup, passing by three times. The man then approached the victim at the 3200 block of Park Lane, exposing himself and driving off.

October 3, 2016, approximately 7:00 p.m.: The victim was playing outside at the Spanish Creek Apartments located at 3109 Chapel Creek when the suspect approached the victim and rubbed the victims breast and genitals over the clothing before fleeing on foot.

November 7, 2016, approximately 8:30 a.m.: The victim was approached by the suspect at the Spanish Pueblo Apartments at 9701 Dale Crest Drive, while the victim was walking to school. The man yelled at the victim to get her attention and then exposed himself.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect and or comes in contact with the suspect please contact 9-1-1 or 214-671-4453.

