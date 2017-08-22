menu

Dallas Police Looking for Three Suspects In 7-Eleven Gas Pump Murder

Dallas Police Looking for Three Suspects In 7-Eleven Gas Pump Murder

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:03 a.m.
By Stephen Young
One of the suspects.
Dallas Police Department
Dallas police released video Monday afternoon of one of three suspects wanted for a robbery and murder at a Red Bird 7-Eleven. According to police, three teenagers approached Jorge Alberto Torres, 37, as he was filling up at about 10:45 Sunday night. The teens robbed and shot Torres, DPD Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said.

In a video taken inside of the 7-Eleven, one of the suspects, wearing a white t-shirt with what Castro described as a unique design on the front, makes a purchase before heading back outside. Unreleased video taken outside the station shows the teens, including the one wearing the white shirt, pushing Torres before shooting him. Paramedics took Castro to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police.

After killing Torres, the three teens ran away on foot, possibly to a nearby apartment complex, police said. The Woodhollow Apartments are a couple of blocks away from the crime scene on Ledbetter Drive.

DPD Detective Derick Chaney is investigating the murder. Anyone with any information that could identify the suspects is asked to call him at 214-671-3650.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

