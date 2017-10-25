President Trump Visits Dallas Today But Won't Be Sticking Around

President Donald Trump is visiting Dallas today, but chances are you won't see him unless you work at Love Field or are a major GOP donor. This trip is about filling Trump's and the Republican National Committee's piggy banks, not whipping up the base at one of the president's trademark public rallies.

Trump is set to arrive in Dallas just after 3 p.m. and will be out of town by 6:25 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to meet Trump at Love Field, where the governor and the president will head to an onsite business center to participate in a briefing about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. From there, according to the president's official schedule, Trump will head to the Belo Mansion downtown for a private, closed-to-the-press roundtable with donors. A reception with Trump for larger donors will follow.

Tickets to the fundraiser range from $2,700 for admission to $100,000, which guarantees a seat at the table with Trump at the more exclusive event. Trump's campaign will get $2,700 from each of the donations — the maximum allowed under federal elections law — while the rest will go the RNC.

During Trump's three hours in Dallas, the first he's spent in the city since an October 2016 fundraiser, he will be accompanied by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of Trump's key supporters during the 2016 campaign. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church Dallas, who's hitched his star to the president over the last two years, has plans to visit him as well.

Thank you, Mr. President! We love you and appreciate all you’re doing to #MAGA. See you in Dallas Wednesday! c: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rzcVgxDnaJ — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) October 21, 2017

Trump's visit to Dallas comes the day before the scheduled release of about 3,100 pages of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in the city. On Saturday, the president boasted about the documents on Twitter despite the fact that their release was mandated in 1992 by a law signed by then-President George H.W. Bush.