Gov. Greg Abbott Is Honorary Grand Marshal of Arlington's MLK Parade, and Some People Aren't Happy

It is a strange choice. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, not exactly known for a positive record on civil or minority rights, is going to be the honorary grand marshal of Arlington's new, Toyota-sponsored, Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade next Monday, leaving many DFW civil rights organizations wondering what the organizers of the parade are thinking.

During his time as governor, Abbott has shepherded some of the strictest voter ID legislation in the country, helped pass Texas' sweeping anti-sanctuary cities bill and refused to push for fixing a school finance system that's helped leave the state's urban school districts in the dust.

"It is the firm opinion of the Arlington NAACP that the selection of Governor Greg Abbott as Honorary Grand Marshal of any event honoring Dr. King stings with hypocrisy," a statement issued by the Arlington NAACP reads. "As we review his career and public service, it is fair to say that Greg Abbott has done more to damage and undermine African-American and Latino civil and voter rights, educational opportunities and economic empowerment than any other modern-day Texas governor."