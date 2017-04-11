Dallas Police Searching For Thieves Who Took $2,600 Puppy

Petland

Dallas police are on the lookout for a puppy thief. At a little after 7pm last night, the man seen in the photo below visited the Petland pet store on Preston Road in North Dallas. He asked an employee to see a golden brown Maltese Shih Tzu puppy and took the dog to one of the stores puppy play cubicles.

Then, under the gaze of the store's video camera, the man ran out the front door. An employee gave chase but the suspect hopped into a getaway car. A second suspect was driving, according to DPD.

Monday's puppy theft is the third such theft at Petland since the beginning of 2016. In the previous two cases, theives pried open a door to steal puppies after hours, according to police records.

The dog's health is at risk, according to employees at the store, because it is on a special diet. “Customers who would do that and just take a dog, they don't really care about the health of the puppy, and that's really what our main concern is,” Melissa Laxson, who works at the store, told WFAA.