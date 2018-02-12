Ex-Rangers Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Busted With 20 Kilos of Cocaine in San Diego

Former Texas Rangers starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza — best known for being the biggest piece in one of the best trades in franchise history — is in a San Diego County jail after being arrested on three drug felony charges Friday. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Border Crimes Suppression Team found 20 kilograms — about 44 pounds — of cocaine in house Loaiza was renting in the city of Imperial Beach, California. The former pitcher is charged with possession of more than 20 kilograms of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine. His bail is $200,000.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies pulled Loaiza over after spotting him driving a car they believed to be involved in a drug smuggling operation, thanks to ongoing surveillance. When they searched the car, the sheriff's deputies found "a sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband," according to the sheriff's department.

After finding the compartment, deputies got a warrant for the nearby house, searched it and found the cocaine, which they say is worth about $500,000.