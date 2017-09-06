Restraining Order Delays Lee Statue Takedown

EXPAND A temporary restraining order halted the takedown Wednesday of the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park. Stephen Young

As work crews began dismantling a Dallas statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Wednesday, a court challenge intervened. City Council member Scott Griggs posted on Facebook that a temporary restraining order has been granted in federal court preventing the monument from coming down.

"Case filed by Hiram Patterson against the Dallas City Council," Griggs wrote. "The Honorable Sidney A Fitzwater is the judge. TRO hearing tomorrow."

Griggs and a second City Council member have confirmed the post's accuracy to the Dallas Observer.

