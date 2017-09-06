Restraining Order Delays Lee Statue Takedown
|
A temporary restraining order halted the takedown Wednesday of the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park.
Stephen Young
As work crews began dismantling a Dallas statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Wednesday, a court challenge intervened. City Council member Scott Griggs posted on Facebook that a temporary restraining order has been granted in federal court preventing the monument from coming down.
"Case filed by Hiram Patterson against the Dallas City Council," Griggs wrote. "The Honorable Sidney A Fitzwater is the judge. TRO hearing tomorrow."
Griggs and a second City Council member have confirmed the post's accuracy to the Dallas Observer.
The debate stirred emotions at City Hall and at Lee Park, where hundreds gathered to watch the statue taken down. Read the Observer's account of the debate and the scene.
