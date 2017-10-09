3-Year-Old Richardson Girl, Banished From House at 3 a.m., Still Missing

Sherin Mathews Richardson Police Department

A 3-year-old Richardson girl remains missing Monday morning after her father sent her outside as a punishment early Saturday morning, according to police. Richardson police arrested the girl's father, Wesley Mathews, later Saturday for abandoning or endangering a child, a second-degree felony.

Mathews sent his daughter, Sherin, to the alley at 3 a.m., according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Sunday, because the girl refused to drink her milk. Mathews told police that he told his daughter to stand next to a tree across the street from the Mathews backyard on the other side of the alley. Coyotes were recently seen in the area.

Mathews went to check on Sherin at about 3:15 a.m. and she was gone, he told police. Five hours later Mathews called police to report his daughter missing, Richardson police Sgt. Kevin Perlich told WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

Richardson Police Department search teams and dogs went door to door in the neighborhood Saturday, trying to find any sign of Sherin. Police were unsuccessful, but they towed three cars from the Mathews' home Saturday night in order to search for "any potential evidence," Perlich said.

Sherin Mathews is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 22 pounds. When she disappeared, she was wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms. According to RPD, she has developmental issues and delayed communication skills. Anyone with any information on Sherin Mathews' whereabouts should call Richardson police at 972-744-4800.

