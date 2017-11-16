Mother of Dead Richardson Toddler Arrested for Child Endangerment

On Thursday afternoon, Richardson police arrested the mother of a toddler found dead in a culvert near her family's home last month. Sini Mathews, the mother of Sherin Mathews, is in Richardson City Jail, charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Police found Sherin Mathews body on Oct. 22, 15 days after she was reported missing by her parents. Initially, her father, Wesley Mathews, said that his daughter disappeared after her sent her to stand by a tree behind their house by herself because she would not drink her milk at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 7. Wesley Mathews later told police that his daughter, whom he'd adopted from India in June 2016, died while he was helping her drink her fortified milk, which she needed due to previously being malnourished. Police arrested Wesley Mathews for felony injury to a child on Oct. 23.

During an interview with police that day, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, Wesley Mathews told police that he and his wife went out to eat with their biological daughter on Oct. 6, leaving Sherin Mathews at home in the kitchen because she wouldn't drink her milk.

Sini Mathews went to a restaurant in North Garland "without being coerced or threatened," according to police. A receipt from the restaurant shows that the Mathews ordered one kids meal in addition to their own food, police said, and a waiter at the restaurant confirmed that only one child ate with the Mathews. Additionally, Richardson police confirmed both Wesley and Sini Mathews' cell phones records placed them at the restaurant. Wesley Mathews told police that when they returned home a hour-and-a-half later, Sherin Mathews was still in the kitchen.

Richardson police said Thursday that the Dallas County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of Sherin Mathews' death. Sine Mathews' bond is set at $250,000.