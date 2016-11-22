Rick Perry Makes Time for the Naked Cowboy, But Not the Media, During Trump Tower Visit

Rick Perry in 2015 Michael Vadon

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who called President-elect Donald Trump a "cancer on conservatism" and a "toxic mix of demagoguery and nonsense" during the 2016 GOP primary, made a pilgrimage to Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday to pay his respects and possibly audition for a job.

Perry met with Trump for more than an hour Monday, stoking rumors that he might be in line for one of four cabinet posts: Defense, Energy, Agriculture or Veterans Affairs.

Perry joins fellow Texans Representative Jeb Hensarling, who's being considered to head the Treasury Department, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who's also being touted for the agriculture job, and Representative Michael McCaul, up for secretary of homeland security on Trump's various short lists.

As Perry exited the building, he turned down questions from every reporter at the scene, but he did make time for one New York street icon, the Naked Cowboy. The Times Square street performer strummed for Trump during the campaign and in September offered him an endorsement while performing with the candidate's name written on his underwear.