menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Watch the Robert E. Lee Statue Coming Down in Dallas Park

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5:08 p.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
The scene on Thursday evening.EXPAND
The scene on Thursday evening.
Caroline North
A A

Work crews are dismantling a Dallas statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Dallas park bearing his name. The statue was almost taken down twice, but a court order and fatal traffic accident delayed the its removal. The Dallas Observer's Facebook Live coverage is here. You can also read the background on the City Council vote that decided the statue's fate and Jim Schutze's chronicle of the extended battle.

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >