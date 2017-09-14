Watch the Robert E. Lee Statue Coming Down in Dallas Park
The scene on Thursday evening.
Caroline North
Work crews are dismantling a Dallas statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Dallas park bearing his name. The statue was almost taken down twice, but a court order and fatal traffic accident delayed the its removal. The Dallas Observer's Facebook Live coverage is here. You can also read the background on the City Council vote that decided the statue's fate and Jim Schutze's chronicle of the extended battle.
