Observer columnist Jim Schutze takes your questions on Facebook Live today.EXPAND
Observer columnist Jim Schutze takes your questions on Facebook Live today.
Patrick Williams

Today Jim Schutze Will Ambush City Hall and You Get to Watch

Rachel Williams | June 27, 2018 | 12:19pm
AA

When you're the kind of hard-hitting, pavement-pounding capital-J Journalist Jim Schutze is, you're not content taking questions on Facebook Live from the comforts of your cushy (sort of), fluorescent-lit Oak Lawn office. That would be amateur, and you, darling, are no amateur. No, you go straight to the people you tick off for a living. You gritty muckracker, you.

This is a long-winded way of saying that today at 2 p.m. CST, Schutze will travel via automobile to 1500 Marilla St. where he will take your questions from City Hall and possibly get arrested. That's just the game, babe. Follow along on the Observer's Facebook page.

 
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets.

