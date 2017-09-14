menu

Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant


Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 9:38 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Selena Gomez reveals in an Instagram post she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer.
Selena Gomez reveals in an Instagram post she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer.
Screenshot from Selena Gomez's Instagram
Selena Gomez has been lying low this summer. We've occasionally seen her out with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, or promoting her new handbag with Coach. Her last big appearance was at the Met Gala in May in New York City.

Now we know why. The North Texas native revealed on her Instagram this morning that she underwent a kidney transplant.

Gomez told Billboard magazine in late 2015 that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus. This led to depression and anxiety and, in August 2016, she canceled the rest of her Revival World Tour. A stint in rehab for her mental health followed.

Now she says received a kidney from fellow actress Francia Raisa from The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," Gomez writes on Instagram. "Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

