Sorry To Do This to You, But Sen. Ted Cruz Liked a Porno Tweet This Morning


Sorry To Do This to You, But Sen. Ted Cruz Liked a Porno Tweet This Morning

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 9:18 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Sen. Ted Cruz has had an embarrassing morning.EXPAND
Sen. Ted Cruz has had an embarrassing morning.
Gage Skidmore
A A

We hate to do this to you and possibly ruin your morning, but Texas Sen. Ted Cruz liked a pornographic video on Twitter earlier this morning.

@SexuallPosts published the tweet Monday, and Cruz's social media account liked the tweet for about an hour before unliking it. The porn aggregation account then retweeted another account, using the woman in the pornographic tweet as a meme calling out the pious Cruz for liking it. We called his office for comment, and our call has not yet been returned.

Naturally, internet memes blossomed after word got out via the New York Post and other outlets. The porn site, naturally, has put the Texas senator's name on its account, asking that people "follow for the same porn as @tedcruz."

Political reporter Yashar Ali posted a capture of the moment:

Sen. Ted Cruz's account liked a pornographic tweet this morning.
Sen. Ted Cruz's account liked a pornographic tweet this morning.
Screenshot from @yashar
Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

