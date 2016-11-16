SMU Dorms Hit With Alt-Right Created Racist Fliers

Surely, the timing of these fliers going out on SMU's campus is coincidental. Wiki Commons

SMU confirmed Tuesday that racist fliers encouraging white women not to date black men were posted in two residence hall stairways over the weekend. The flier, titled "Why White Women Shouldn't Date Black Men" was originally published on unamusementpark.com, a white supremacist blog popular with the so-called "alt-right" movement.

The flier describes black men as posing a higher threat of physical violence to white women than partners of a different race and makes various untrue assertions about black men's intelligence and likelihood of carrying a communicable sexual diseases. We're reproducing the flier below to give readers an accurate idea of what the alt-right is circulating. Anyone inclined to be befuddled by statistics-based racist distortions might want to take a look at this article by anti-racism lecturer and author Tim Wise, which helps explains the nonsense behind some of these claims.

EXPAND The flier found on SMU's campus over the weekend. unamusementpark.com

Other fliers available free on unamusementpark.com for distribution include "I Am George Zimmerman," "Black People Are More Criminal Than White People" and "There Are Innate Race Differences in Intelligence." The site encourages users to put up the fliers on college campuses because campuses are full of bulletin boards and free newspapers and magazines.

Similar fliers from the website were distributed on the University of Michigan campus in September and the University of Oklahoma campus earlier this week.

"SMU condemns the racist and hateful message in these fliers," the school said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. "These messages have no place at SMU and are in opposition to SMU’s values and commitment to an environment free from discrimination."

In addition to the unamusementpark.com watermark, the fliers posted at SMU bear the logo of the Radix Journal, the white-nationalist journal edited by St. Mark's alumni Richard B. Spencer. Spencer coined the term alt-right, a nebulous term now used to describe everything from Breitbart.com to outright neo-Nazism.

A town hall scheduled by SMU students to discuss the fliers is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the school's student center.

