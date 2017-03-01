menu

Social Media Lampoons Police Plea for Mercy on Stolen Whataburger Order Numbers

Feds Investigating Spate of Violent Home Invasions Using Social Media to Target Victims


Social Media Lampoons Police Plea for Mercy on Stolen Whataburger Order Numbers

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Social Media Lampoons Police Plea for Mercy on Stolen Whataburger Order Numbers
Northeast Police Department
What could the Northeast Police Department be working toward on any given day? Stopping sex trafficking? Pulling over drunk drivers? Pursuing strong arm robbers and drug kingpins?

Making sure pesky teenagers and drunk college kids don't steal those little orange number tents from Whataburger?

The police department responsible for Cross Roads and Krugerville, the northeast section of Denton County, is sick of recovering these order cards. They declared this via their Facebook page Saturday:

The plea, of course, inspired a slew of social media commentary:

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

