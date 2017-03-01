Social Media Lampoons Police Plea for Mercy on Stolen Whataburger Order Numbers
|
Northeast Police Department
What could the Northeast Police Department be working toward on any given day? Stopping sex trafficking? Pulling over drunk drivers? Pursuing strong arm robbers and drug kingpins?
Making sure pesky teenagers and drunk college kids don't steal those little orange number tents from Whataburger?
The police department responsible for Cross Roads and Krugerville, the northeast section of Denton County, is sick of recovering these order cards. They declared this via their Facebook page Saturday:
The plea, of course, inspired a slew of social media commentary:
Apparently police are starting to give out fines to people who take the Whataburger numbers. The entire state of Texas is sweating bullets— BrenBren (@TheRealMcGinty_) February 26, 2017
@MaddySkye @mySA @Whataburger Perps should be caught, sentenced and banned to McDonald's forever!— Rex J. Weinheimer (@rexkc5ago) February 28, 2017
So if you steal 5 of them, you get free food? @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/8dInCpEcI7— Ian (@ZURCNAI) February 28, 2017
If I got a ticket for stealing Whataburger numbers I'm pretty sure a DWI is coming right after it. https://t.co/dzGqOazHhR— Brad LaCour (@BradLaCour) February 28, 2017
My senior year of high school I collected over 120 Whataburger numbers. Most given to me by people at Whatab. So I guess I'm a felon. pic.twitter.com/5CwpcrN2II— Marissa Vaughan (@RissaBaby20) February 28, 2017
"Police say taking a Whataburger tent could result in a citation for theft of property, punishable with a fine of up to $500." pic.twitter.com/1FuKvWuQuE— Michael Garcia (@MikeyrGar74) February 28, 2017
