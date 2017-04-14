menu

SPCA Saves 32 Dogs From "Urine-Soaked, Feces-Filled House" in Dallas County

The United States of America v. John Wiley Price, et al.: Week 6 Recap


SPCA Saves 32 Dogs From "Urine-Soaked, Feces-Filled House" in Dallas County

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 1:44 p.m.
By Stephen Young
Thirty-two Dallas County dogs are in SPCA of Texas custody after being rescued from squalid conditions in a southeast Dallas County home. Lancaster Police Department officers found the dogs living in "cruel confinement" Thursday during an unrelated visit to the property, according to the SPCA, and called in the animal rescue organization.

Workers care for the puppies at the SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center
Workers care for the puppies at the SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center
SPCA of Texas

After getting a seizure warrant for the dogs, SPCA employees returned to the "urine-soaked, feces-filled house" to find dogs throughout the house with varying health issues including "flea infestation, hair loss, extremely long nails and skin sores and other injuries," according to SPCA veterinarians. Some of the 15 puppies found on the property appear to be suffering from life-threatening issues.

Rescuers found other dogs outside the house and in the garage. One dog was chained to a tree.

SPCA Saves 32 Dogs From "Urine-Soaked, Feces-Filled House" in Dallas County
SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas took all of the dogs to the organization's Animal Rescue Center in Dallas where they are being treated by veterinary staff and cared for until a custody hearing for the dogs can take place next week.

Two more of the puppies.
Two more of the puppies.
SPCA of Texas
One of the smallest puppies found on the property.
One of the smallest puppies found on the property.
SPCA of Texas

Thursday's seizure was the fifth of 2017 for the SPCA of Texas. In January, the organization seized 49 sheep and goats from a Fannin County property and 71 roosters, hens and dogs in Hunt County. On Feb. 21, the SPCA rescued 421 animals including feeder mice and rats, snakes and 28 dogs from a property in Caldwell County. A March 1 seizure, also in Hunt County, saved 18 dogs, cats and pigs from an animal hoarder from whom the SPCA has seized animals three times.

Conditions in the garage.
Conditions in the garage.
SPCA of Texas
Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

