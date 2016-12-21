Suspect and Victim Identified in Deadly Denton Shooting

Twenty-year-old Hanyel Leon Gomez has been charged with murder. Denton Police Department

It didn’t take long for Denton police to catch him. Less than 24 hours have passed since Deandre Wilson, a former Guyer football running back, was shot inside The Library Bar on Fry Street and later died of those injuries.

Now 21-year-old Hanyel Leon Gomez sits in Denton City Jail awaiting arraignment on a murder charge.

Denton police first responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a Fry Street Bar at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, but were quickly joined by University of North Texas police and Denton Fire and Rescue.

Upon arrival, officers learned from witnesses that a black male, Wilson, had been shot by a Hispanic male, Gomez, with an unknown type of handgun who then fled the scene in a silver car.

By early Tuesday morning, Denton police identified the victim. Wilson was a 2009 Denton Guyer High School graduate who played football for the school during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was the starting running back.

Wilson was with a group of men who got into an argument with another group of men when one of them shot him. It’s unclear what they were arguing about.

“Through the course of the investigation, a number of witnesses were interviewed, and the suspect was identified,” Shane Kizer, the Denton public information officer, wrote in a late Tuesday afternoon press release.

Denton police obtained a warrant and arrested Gomez on a charge of murder.

