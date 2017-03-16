menu

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Good Samaritan

Alleged Co-Conspirator Says He Bribed John Wiley Price With Cash


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Good Samaritan

Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 9:52 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
The location of the fatal accident.
The location of the fatal accident.
googlemaps
A A

A suspected drunk driver accidentally killed a man who stopped to help a motorist change a tire in Dallas last night.

Dallas police say the man spotted the woman just after 10pm as she was struggling with a flat tire near the overpass where Walton Walker Boulevard meets Singleton Boulevard. He parked his Ford Ranger on the shoulder and got out to help the stranger, using his own jack. Police say he fixed the flat and was returning his equipment to the truck when a Chrysler 200 drove onto the shoulder.

That vehicle, driven by a 45-year-old woman, crushed him against his Ranger. Police say the Samaritan died at the scene and the driver of the Chrysler "was transported to Parkland Hospital and later charged with Intoxication Manslaughter."

Police have not identified the victim, pending next of kin, or the suspect.  

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >