Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Good Samaritan

The location of the fatal accident. googlemaps

A suspected drunk driver accidentally killed a man who stopped to help a motorist change a tire in Dallas last night.

Dallas police say the man spotted the woman just after 10pm as she was struggling with a flat tire near the overpass where Walton Walker Boulevard meets Singleton Boulevard. He parked his Ford Ranger on the shoulder and got out to help the stranger, using his own jack. Police say he fixed the flat and was returning his equipment to the truck when a Chrysler 200 drove onto the shoulder.

That vehicle, driven by a 45-year-old woman, crushed him against his Ranger. Police say the Samaritan died at the scene and the driver of the Chrysler "was transported to Parkland Hospital and later charged with Intoxication Manslaughter."

Police have not identified the victim, pending next of kin, or the suspect.

