Suspect in Plano Shooting Connected to Two Arlington Murders, Police Say

An 18-year-old man arrested Thursday for a deadly shooting at a Plano apartment complex is also a suspect in two murders committed in Arlington on Thursday morning, Arlington police said Friday.

Plano police believe Franklin Lee Barnes shot four people, killing one, at the Cross Creek Apartments on Alma Drive between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Although Barnes got away from the apartments, Plano police arrested him at about 7:30 p.m. in McKinney. Barnes, in custody at the Collin County Jail, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with more charges expected, according to Plano police.