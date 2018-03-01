Hutchins Man Arrested for Murder of Dallas Postal Employee

The gunshots erupted shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 19. Dallas postal employee Tony Mosby, 58, had just left the Dallas Main Post Office in a United States Postal Service 11-ton box truck when a car loaded with four friends tried to pass him on the highway.

The four had just left a pool hall in Dallas in a 2008 Mazda Tribute SUV when the unidentified driver began driving erratically, the Department of Justice reported.

At least three gunshots later, Mosby crashed the truck into a guardrail. Dallas police found him dead inside the cab from a gunshot wound to the head. A $50,000 reward was offered for information related to his death.

“He was the rock of the family, and part of that glue is gone," his sister, Sylvia Mosby, told KDFW-TV (Fox 4) on Feb. 20. "I think what’s going to help heal his children and his brother and his sister is bringing this person to justice.”

Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, 25, was arrested in Hutchins about 12 miles southeast of Dallas after a standoff with law enforcement officials.

“With this arrest, we take a crucial step towards ensuring that the person allegedly responsible for this senseless murder is brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said.

Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation to find Mosby’s killer with assistance from the FBI, but two friends turned him in Feb. 21. They visited the FBI’s office in Fort Worth and said they had information related to the killing.

They claimed that they had met Ferrell and another person Feb. 18 at a Dallas restaurant. They said they made several stops that night but ended up at a Dallas pool hall, which they left about 1:30 a.m. According to the federal complaint, they had been drinking and eventually ended up behind Mosby’s truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 30 near Margaret McDermott Bridge and tried to pass it on its left side.

As they passed, Ferrell, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, pulled a .38 revolver and fired several shots in the direction of the mail truck. Then they noticed smoke and sparks coming from the mail truck as it crashed into the barrier.

“The same [caliber bullet] was found to be the fatal shot in relation to Mosby,” according to the federal complaint.

One of Ferrell's friends asked why he had shot the gun. Ferrell told him that he was upset because the driver had made a hand gesture toward the vehicle.

The friends took Ferrell to a Dallas hotel and learned Monday evening that Mosby had been killed. The driver sent Ferrell a text message and began talking with him about Mosby’s death. Ferrell asked him not to tell anyone about the shooting.

Ferrell is charged with one count of murder of an officer or employee of the U.S. while the officer was engaged in performance of his duties. He faces life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

