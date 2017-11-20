Trouble and Charity Marked Life of the Late Cowboys Great, Terry Glenn

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a car accident Monday morning in Irving, according to the multiple local news outlets. He was 43. Glenn was the Cowboys' leading receiver in 2005 and played a central role in playoff runs in 2003, 2006 and 2007. Glenn enjoyed a 12-year career, playing for the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, who offered condolences today:

We cannot express our sadness for the loss of former Patriots WR Terry Glenn, who has reportedly died in a car accident. Our prayers go out to his family. Terry joined us at our SB pep rally in Houston last year and was working with foster children. RIP TG. — The Hall (@TheHall) November 20, 2017

He also had run-ins with the law. In 2009 police in Irving arrested Glenn on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. He was booked for public intoxication in 2005 when officers caught him urinating behind a fast-food restaurant dumpster, and for assaulting the mother of his 5-year-old son in 2001.

Terry Glenn, via Twitter

His social media recently has been focused on charity work, including the 83Kids Foundation, a organization Glenn founded, he said, "to establish a caring and loving environment by educating current and potential foster care parents, generate awareness of the challenges facing foster care children, and expand the generosity of charitable organizations nationwide.”

Glenn empathized with adopted children. His biography on 83Kids says that, as an "adopted foster kid" he was "bouncing around from home to home and not knowing where the next meal was coming from, Terry became very reclusive."

Earlier this year Glenn made it plain he was interested in sharing his story in an autobiography: