Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller's Tweet Calls Clinton Obscene Term

Sid Miller, doing Sid Miller things. State of Texas

Tuesday afternoon, Texas Agriculture Commissioner and top Donald Trump surrogate Sid Miller's Twitter account called Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton a "cunt."

Here's the tweet. Patrick Svitek via Twitter

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before the Observer screengrabbed it. Just after 4 p.m., whoever was operating Miller's account tweeted that the account had been hacked.

The expected response. Peter Svitek via Twitter

That tweet was taken down, too, before Miller finally issued a statement about what happened: "The campaign was retweeting information on Twitter today and inadvertently retweeted a tweet that we were not aware contained a derogatory term. The tweet was taken down as soon as possible. Commissioner Miller finds the term vulgar and offensive and apologized to anyone who may have seen it."

This isn't the first time Miller's blamed an offensive social media post on a staffer. Last August, his Facebook account shared a post suggesting that the U.S. "make peace" with Middle Eastern countries by hitting them with an atomic bomb. The staffer responsible for the post wasn't fired, but Miller said at the time that he "[would] ensure that future postings do not reflect views that do not align with his view."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has endorsed Donald Trump, condemned the tweet in a release. "The language is reprehensible and is an embarrassment. No true Texas gentleman would ever talk this way," Abbott said.

