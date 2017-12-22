Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Guarantees Texans' Right to Carry Handguns in Church

As Dallas and the rest of Texas crept slowly to the Christmas vacation Thursday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed a matter of religion for many Texans. State law, he said, allows for people with licenses to bring their handguns into places of worship, unless a church, synagogue or mosque explicitly says otherwise.

“If a church decides to exclude the concealed or open carrying of handguns on the premises of church property, it may provide the requisite notice, thereby making it an offense for a license holder to carry a handgun on those premises,” Paxton wrote in a legal opinion requested by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. “However, churches may instead decide not to provide notice and to allow the carrying of handfuns [sic] on their premises. Unless a church provides effective oral or written notice prohibiting the carrying of handguns on its property, a license holder may carry a handgun onto the premises of church property as the law allows.”

Patrick pushed Paxton to clarify state law after the Nov. 5 massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Devin Kelley shot and killed 26 people in the church and wounded 20 others. An armed neighbor shot him twice as he exited the church and fled in his truck. Kelley killed himself a short time later.