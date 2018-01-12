Sorry, Nazis, Tiki Torches No Longer Allowed at Texas Capitol

If white supremacist protesters want to defend the Confederate monuments at the Texas Capitol, they're going to have to do so without their tiki torches. With one notable exception, the Texas Department of Public Safety is doing everything it can to prevent violent protests at the Capitol in 2018, banning a long list of items from the pink granite building's premises, effective immediately.

Among the items on the list are hammers, improvised shields and drones. Among the items still allowed — guns, as long as whoever's carrying is "authorized under License to Carry authority," according to a DPS press release.

"These measures are aimed at preventing violent confrontations during protests and demonstrations; maintaining order; and protecting all Capitol visitors from injury or infringement of constitutional rights," the department said.