Texas-Flavored Nigerian Bobsled Team Will Leave South Korea With Heads High But No Medal

Without Texas, there wouldn't have be a Nigerian bobsled team at the 2018 Olympics. In 2016, Seun Adigun, a University of Houston track coach and former track and field Olympian, recruited Mesquite's Ngozi Onwumere — who served as Nigeria's flag-bearer in the games' opening ceremonies — to form Nigeria's first bobsled team.

Over the next two years, Adigun, Onwumere and the third member of their team, Akuoma Omeoga of St. Paul, Minnesota, trained, raised funds and qualified for the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The athletes completed their first two runs on the Olympic track, becoming the first team representing an African nation to compete in bobsled at the Olympics. (Here are some highlights. We'd have embedded them, but the International Olympic Committee is very stingy with video. You can enjoy some footage of the team on The Ellen Degeneres Show below.)