Texas Women Could Bear the Brunt of Trump's Family Planning Funding Changes

Some of the most vulnerable people in Texas could be facing a health care crisis if a new rule proposed by the Trump administration goes into effect.

Rolled out in full late Tuesday, the proposed change to the Department of Health and Human Services Title X family planning program would ban any entity receiving cash from the program from providing, supporting or even referring patients to abortion services, largely reinstating the so-called domestic "gag rule" on abortion providers implemented by the Reagan administration in 1984.

According to numbers published by the U.S. Census Bureau in September, Texas has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the country, at about 16.6 percent, or almost double the national rate of 8.8 percent. One of the easiest routes to reproductive health care for women in that 16.6 percent is visiting one of the clinics in the state that participates in the federal program. Now that safety net is under threat.