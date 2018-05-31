New Poll Reveals Long Odds for Valdez and O'Rourke as They Chase November Dreams

After the twin highs of primary victories and better-than-expected poll numbers carried them through the last couple of months, Democratic electoral hopefuls Lupe Valdez and Beto O'Rourke got a reality check Wednesday afternoon. According to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, both candidates face double-digit deficits in their bids to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, respectively.

Six weeks ago, the same poll showed both O'Rourke and Valdez in good spots, at least for Democrats in Texas. Valdez, according to the poll, trailed Abbott by just 9 points, 49 percent to 40 percent. O'Rourke was in even better shape, the poll said, losing by just 3 points, 47-44, to Cruz.

As of Wednesday, Abbott's and Cruz's leads have ballooned. Valdez trails Abbott 53 percent to 34 percent, and O'Rourke trails Cruz 50 percent to 39 percent. The Republicans lead overwhelmingly among men, white voters and voters over the age of 35. Partisan differences are stark, as well, with Abbott leading Valdez by 92 points (94 percent to 2 percent) among self-identified Republicans and Cruz topping O'Rourke by 87 points (90 percent to 3 percent) among the same cohort.