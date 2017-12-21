Texas Democrats Slapped Down After Suing to Keep GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold on Ballot

At least U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold had someone who wanted him to seek re-election. Unfortunately for the retiring Texas GOP congressman, alleged sexual harasser and world's worst boss, the people in his corner were the Texas Democratic Party.

The Democrats sued the Texas GOP on Wednesday afternoon to keep Farenthold, whose pet name for his staffers was "fucktards," on the ballot for Texas' March primary. The Democrats dropped their suit hours later after being denied the temporary restraining order they needed to keep their fight alive before ballots are completed this week.

“Today, we sought court clarification regarding the deadlines on when a candidate can withdraw," Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said. "After considering our application for a temporary restraining order, the court denied it but said it would consider the case further next week. Given that ballots will be finalized in the coming hours, we chose to dismiss the case and proceed with the election process.”