Texas Legislators Sue Feds Over Citizenship Question on Census

The Mexican-American Legislative Caucus and Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus are adamant that Texas residents should not have to answer questions about their immigration status when census takers come to their doors in 2020. The groups, which comprise the majority of Latino and Latina representatives in the Legislature, sued the Department of Commerce on Thursday in a Maryland-based federal court over its decision to ask those taking the census whether they're U.S. citizens.

"Billions of dollars utilized to fund our neighborhood schools, provide critical health care services, prepare our communities for natural disasters, and upgrade roads and infrastructure are at risk," state Rep. Rafael Anchia of Dallas, chair of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, said in a statement. "We are disappointed that the Trump administration is putting politics before what's best for Texans."

The potential consequences for Texas are enormous and easy to foresee. If the question stays put and Texas immigrants aren't counted because they fear ramifications from answering the survey, the state could lose millions in federal funding, according to the Center for Public Policy Priorities in Austin.