After 50-Plus Years and Several Mass Shootings, Not Much Has Changed for Gun Control in Texas

Rifles inside the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Dallas in May 2018.

Friday morning's shooting at a high school in Santa Fe left eight students and two teachers dead and forced state officials to assume up their usual positions. Another catastrophic act of gun violence had happened in the state, and there were thoughts to think and prayers to pray. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, faced with yet another gun tragedy, added a new wrinkle this time by creating a task force to look at school security in the state, a move that comes with no promise of action.

On the whole, the days after the shooting played out similarly to the days, weeks and months that have followed rampage killings over the last 50 years. Since Charles Whitman killed 16 and wounded 31 more from the top of the University of Texas tower in 1966, Texas politicians have followed the same script, so much so that quotes about one tragedy might as well have been about the one before it or the one after it.

The locations and body counts change, but the rhetoric doesn't, as evidenced by these 14 quotes, which have been scrubbed of context. See if you can match the quote to the shooting. Answers below.