Texas Legislature To Honor Tony Romo Today

Tony Romo finally won something. On Wednesday, he'll get his thanks from the Texas Legislature, which will honor the old gunslinger with House Resolution 1464.

The resolution, sponsored by Laredo House Representative Richard Raymond, and co-sponsored by local Reps Jeff Leach, Jason Villalba, Matt Krause and Victoria Neave, praises Romo for getting the Cowboys to the playoffs four times and holding Cowboys franchise records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and quarterback rating. It does not mention that Romo went 2-4 in those four playoff appearances, failing to even reach an NFC Championship Game.

After 10 imperfect but occasionally beautiful seasons as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback, Romo stepped down from the team to take over for Phil Simms as Jim Nantz' partner on CBS.

"WHEREAS, One of the most accomplished players in Dallas Cowboys history, Tony Romo has inspired countless football fans with his athleticism, endurance, and commitment to excellence, and it is indeed a pleasure to recognize him for his many contributions to the sport; now, therefore, be it," the resolution reads, in part. RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby honor Tony Romo for his outstanding career with the Dallas Cowboys and extend to him sincere best wishes as he embarks on the next exciting chapter of his life."

Romo is expected to be on the Texas House floor between 10:00 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and he might be doing more that just accepting his laurels. According to a report from Gromer Jeffers, Romo is expected to lobby the house on behalf of a bill, sponsored by Raymond, that would allow daily fantasy sports companies like DraftKings and Fanduel to operate in the state.

Romo has an interest in the fantasy sports industry's success. Over the last two years, Romo fought with the NFL for the right to host his National Fantasy Football Convention in Las Vegas because league rules forbid players from being associated with gambling and casinos. This year, Romo is expected to finally put on the convention, which could draw as many as 100 NFL players, but he's doing it in Dallas, July 15 to 17.

