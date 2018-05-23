Texas Backs Off Changes That Could've Led to CBD Confiscation, for Now

The Texas Department of State Health Services has tapped the brakes on a proposed protocol that could've seen all food and supplements containing cannabidiol oil removed from Texas store shelves, thanks to a deluge of comments sent to the agency last month in support of the products.

"The protocol that was proposed had only addressed hemp byproducts in food, and the public comments we received made it clear that CBD was being added to a wide variety of products," Texas DSHS spokeswoman Lara Anton said in a statement to the Observer. "After reviewing the comments, we realized that we needed to gather more information about the use of CBD in other types of products before making any decisions on how to enforce existing laws that apply to foods, drugs and cosmetics. We are gathering more information before deciding how to proceed."

Under the rules proposed by the department last month, any food product or supplement that had "a statement on the label, in the ingredient statement, or any other material indicating that the products contains phytocannabinoids, CBD or THC," would be subject to confiscation during a DSHS inspection.