menu

Texas Pols and Pundits React To Trump's Election Victory

Even If Trump Is More Fool Than Tyrant, He Will Do Lasting Damage


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Texas Pols and Pundits React To Trump's Election Victory

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
Trump won the presidency last night.EXPAND
Trump won the presidency last night.
Mikel Galicia
A A

The unexpected victory of Donald Trump's presidential campaign inspired politicians and pundits to take to Twitter.  

The Texas GOP, which has backed Trump fairly consistently even at the depths of his scandal-prone campaign, took a victory lap. Dallas GOP leader Phillip Huffines set the tone:

Primary rival and reluctant supporter  Sen. Ted Cruz sent his congratulations in the early hours:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has sued the federal government a score of times, Tweeted a statement. “Texans will now have a good friend in the White House," he said. "And for the first time since 2008, we won't have a White House that we have to constantly sue to protect the rights of Texans."

The Bush family is not known for its love of Trump, but Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was a notable exception:  

Trump surrogate and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — who made headlines with an obscene Tweet about Hillary Clinton — is seemingly angling for a cabinet position as Secretary of Agriculture:

Steady supporter and pastor of First Baptist Dallas played up his personal connection:

Those who opposed Trump seemed quiet on social media. The Texas Democrats tweeted the results of a litany of races that they won, highlighting the fact that urban areas backed their candidates and the state appeared bluer this election:

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a constant thorn in Trump's side, addressed the election directly:

City of Dallas Senior Public Information Officer Justin Snasel saw an upside for actor Alec Baldwin:

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >