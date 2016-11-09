Texas Pols and Pundits React To Trump's Election Victory

EXPAND Trump won the presidency last night. Mikel Galicia

The unexpected victory of Donald Trump's presidential campaign inspired politicians and pundits to take to Twitter.

The Texas GOP, which has backed Trump fairly consistently even at the depths of his scandal-prone campaign, took a victory lap. Dallas GOP leader Phillip Huffines set the tone:

Primary rival and reluctant supporter Sen. Ted Cruz sent his congratulations in the early hours:

I congratulate President-elect Trump on an amazing victory for the American worker: https://t.co/fMzM5Mye4I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2016

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has sued the federal government a score of times, Tweeted a statement. “Texans will now have a good friend in the White House," he said. "And for the first time since 2008, we won't have a White House that we have to constantly sue to protect the rights of Texans."

Patrick Statement on Trump Victory. Read here: https://t.co/AcjWRxtsEV — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) November 9, 2016

The Bush family is not known for its love of Trump, but Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was a notable exception:

Trump surrogate and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — who made headlines with an obscene Tweet about Hillary Clinton — is seemingly angling for a cabinet position as Secretary of Agriculture:

I am honored at the thought of being included on this list. https://t.co/jHEoqcP747 #MAGA — Sid Miller (@MillerForTexas) November 9, 2016

Steady supporter and pastor of First Baptist Dallas played up his personal connection:

Congrats to my friend @realDonaldTrump on your election as President. Enjoyed visiting with you & Melania today. We are praying for you. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) November 9, 2016

Those who opposed Trump seemed quiet on social media. The Texas Democrats tweeted the results of a litany of races that they won, highlighting the fact that urban areas backed their candidates and the state appeared bluer this election:

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a constant thorn in Trump's side, addressed the election directly:

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

City of Dallas Senior Public Information Officer Justin Snasel saw an upside for actor Alec Baldwin: