Rangers Announcer CJ Nitkowski Puts His Foot in His Mouth — Again
CJ Nitkowski/YouTube

Rangers Announcer CJ Nitkowski Puts His Foot in His Mouth — Again

Stephen Young | April 17, 2018 | 4:00am
Texas Rangers announcer CJ Nitkowski has, once again, made himself the center of the story. With the team he covers coming off its best series of the year, having taken two of three from the world champion Astros in Houston, all anyone on Rangers or Astros social media could talk about Monday was Nitkowski. This time, he called out an Astros player over his uniform number, which is at least a little better than liking and following tweets from alt-right Twitter accounts.

On Saturday, for the second time this season, Nitkowski went after Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman wears uniform No. 2 because the Astros took him with the second pick in the 2015 MLB draft. He believes he should've been selected first. While it certainly isn't the coolest reason to pick a uniform number — new Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns is wearing 17 in 2018 to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting earlier this year — it's not really a big deal to anybody but Nitkowski.

He railed at Bregman over the number during the first week of the season, then did so again Saturday, calling out Bregman's number choice for being "absurd" and "petty." On Sunday, Bregman got back at Nitkowski, ending the fight before it really got started.

All he had to to do was tweet out Nitkowski's big league stats. 

That's Nitkowski's win-loss record as a pitcher and his career earned run average. Both figures are ugly. In the wake of Bregman's tweet, Astros fans on Twitter have swarmed to pile on Nitkowski, whose Twitter account is set to private.

The Rangers are 6-12. This is as entertaining as they get.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

