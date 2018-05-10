Rafael Palmeiro Is Making a Dumb Dallas Sports Year Even Dumber

Let's look at the ways Dallas sports have sucked in 2018.

The year started with a Cowboys-free NFL playoffs in January. The Mavericks have been historically bad, and the Stars missed the playoffs after a hot start thanks to going 4-13 in March. Southern Methodist University missed the NCAA Tournament entirely after its first-round flame-out in 2017, and Jordan Spieth's comeback came up two strokes short Sunday at the Masters. FC Dallas missed the playoffs, too.

The 2018 Rangers have been the worst of the bunch. After a walk-off win Wednesday afternoon against the Tigers, the Rangers sit at 15-24, already 8.5 games back of the American League West leading Houston Astros. Their season, effectively, is over. While there are a few things to watch for that could make things a little more tolerable, like the inevitable promotion of No. 1 prospect Willie Calhoun from Triple A, there is one story just coming over the horizon this week that should add some stupidity to the misery.