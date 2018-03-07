Rangers Agree to Deal With Juan Pablo Martinez, Giving a Boring Offseason a Big Silver Lining

Heading into the 2017-18 offseason, the Rangers had one big goal on the personnel front: signing Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The team, still a few years away from anything beyond fringe contention, wasn't interested in any of the big domestic free agents and showed as much, electing instead to sign spare parts like Mike Minor and Matt Moore in hopes that they might live up to their largely unfulfilled potential. While the Rangers missed out on Ohtani, they were left with about $3 million in their international bonus pool when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Tuesday, the club figured out where they wanted to spend the cash, agreeing to give newly defected 21-year-old Cuban center fielder Juan Pablo Martinez a $2.8 million signing bonus, according to multiple media reports.

Martinez left Cuba and established residency in November, immediately petitioning Major League Baseball for free agency. On Feb. 20, the league granted Martinez's request, making him eligible to sign with any team on March 6. As Martinez waited for the go-ahead, the Marlins, Yankees and Rangers emerged as favorites for his signature, with the Rangers having a leg up thanks to cash in their bonus pool. For Martinez to have signed with New York or Miami, he would've had to wait until July, when pools reset across the league.

According to Baseball America, Martinez, a 5-foot-10-inch left-handed hitter, has the potential to develop a similar skill set to former Tigers, Yankees and Mets All-Star Curtic Granderson. Martinez is faster than Granderson, but has similar bat speed and power. In the Cuban league last year, he walked more than twice as often as he struck out, but scouts say he'll need to shorten his swing to make consistent contact in the big leagues. Martinez is expected to start the season with one of the Rangers' Single A clubs but could advance through the team's minor league system quickly.