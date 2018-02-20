What to Watch for As the Rangers Ease Into Spring Training

This week the Rangers kick off the long road toward what appears to be an inevitable also-ran finish with the beginning of spring training in Surprise, Arizona. The team's pitchers and catchers showed up last Wednesday, as required, with position players trickling in over the rest of the week before Monday, their official reporting day. As the team gets ready for its first full-squad workout Tuesday and its first exhibition game on Saturday, let's take a look at the five things fans should pay the closest attention to ahead of the Rangers' regular season opener against the defending world champion Astros on March 29.

1. The starting rotation — As has been the case so many times during the Rangers' 46-year history, the team's biggest question mark heading into the season is its starting rotation. The team has one above-average starter (Cole Hamels), one league average starter with a little upside (Martin Perez) and a grab bag of reclamation projects (Mike Minor and Matt Moore), has-beens (Bartolo Colon) and never weres (Jonathan Niese). Stir in reliever-turned-maybe-starter Matt Bush, and there's a decent amount of upside along with a really low floor for the rotation. Moore and Bush, especially, could be great if they live up to the talent they flashed as top prospects. If everything goes right, the Rangers have enough live arms that they could remain competitive. If it doesn't there could be a lot of four hour games at Globe Life Park this summer.