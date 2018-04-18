Beto O'Rourke in Statistical Dead Heat With Ted Cruz in Quinnipiac Texas Senate Poll

State Rep. Rafael Anchia (left) headed to the Texas Theatre with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke during a brief tour of Oak Cliff's Jefferson Boulevard in March.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso got some good news Wednesday from one of the first major nonpartisan polls of his U.S. Senate contest with incumbent Ted Cruz. According to Quinnipiac University's polling department, O'Rourke trails Cruz by just three points, 47 percent to 44 percent, within the poll's 3.6 percentage point margin of error.

"Democrats have had a target on Sen. Ted Cruz's back, and they may be hitting the mark," Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, said Wednesday afternoon. "The key may well be independent voters. O'Rourke's 51-37 percent lead among that group is key to his standing today. But Texas remains a strong GOP state, so O'Rourke will need the independent strength to pull the upset."

Within 40 minutes of the poll's released, O'Rourke sent out a email to supporters, attempting to raise money off the news. The race, his subject line said, was "too close to call."